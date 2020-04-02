ICMAI Extends CMA Exam Application Submission Dates

ICMAI CMA June exam application form dates extended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Due to outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (popularly known as ICMAI) has extended the closing date for submission of online application form for June examinations. The Institute said the dates for the online application for CMA June exams have been extended upto April 20, 2020 without late fee.

"Due to outbreak of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdown thereof, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the closing date for submission of online Examination Application Form for June, 2020 Examinations of the Institute stands extended up to 20th April, 2020 without late fee," the statement said.

The Institute in another notification, has also excepted students from the training requirements for June examinations. These training include Computer Training, CSS, IOTP and Practical Training required to be completed before appearing in CMA Intermediate and Final examinations.

The exceptions are only applied to June examinations.

"Due to outbreak of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdown thereof, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that all types of training requirements (Computer Training, CSS, IOTP and Practical Training) required to be completed before appearing in CMA Intermediate / Final Examinations of the Institute are hereby exempted for June, 2020 Examinations only," the statement said.

The postponement and exception information has been shared by the Institute on the official portal at icmai.in.

Candidates may visit the official website for further updates.

The Institute has, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, recently started delivering webinars for students to help them keep up with studies at a time when all the classroom interactions have been cancelled.. Each webinar will be two and a half hour duration.

