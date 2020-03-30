ICMAI Begins Webinars For Cost Accountant Students

ICMAI has begun webinars for cost accountant students

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has started delivering webinars for students to help them keep up with studies at a time when all the classroom interactions have been cancelled. The webinars started today. Each webinar will be two and a half hour duration. The Institute has released the schedule for webinars till April 2.

Students can check the webinar schedule from the Institute's official website. There are two lectures scheduled each day.

Students who wish to attend the webinars will have to register to attend the webinars. The link to register for the webinars will be activated 60 minutes prior to the start of the session.

The institute has released the schedule for the June examinations. The exam for Intermediate and Final groups will begin on June 11 and conclude on June 18, 2020. The examination for Foundation course will begin on June 11 and conclude on June 14, 2020. Students can submit examination form till April 10, 2020.

The tentative date for publication of Inter and Final exam result is August 23. The tentative date for Foundation exam result has not been released yet.

Meanwhile, ICAI has postponed the May examination. The examinations will now be held in June-July 2020.

