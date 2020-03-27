ICAI Postpones Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam

ICAI CA exams postponed to June-July.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA exam scheduled to be held in May. The exams will be now be held in June-July. "...in view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well being of students, the Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to May 18 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from June 19 to July 4," said the CA exam regulator in a notification.

ICAI CA New Exam Dates

"Foundation course exam is to be held along with Final Group II examinations on 27, 29 June and 1, 3 July and the post qualification course examination-INTT-AT is to be held along with Final Group II exam on 27, 29 June, whereas ITL and WTO exam is to be held along with 4 papers, group 1 of intermediate (IPC)/ intermediate exam," the notice released by ICAI also reads.

On March 26, the ICAI a statement related to the articled training going on for the CA candidates. It has informed those who are already registered and undergoing articled training, that the period of absence arising out of said lockdown due to COVID -19 pandemic will not be counted for the purposes of deduction of any leaves, meaning thereby that such period shall be counted as being on articleship training for the period aforesaid.

