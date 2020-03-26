ICAI CA Exam 2020: Important Announcement For Students

CA exam 2020: ICAI released an important announcement due to India lockdown over coronavirus (COVID 19)

The ICAI or Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released a statement related to the articled training going on for the CA candidates. The 'Important Announcement' has been released on the official website of the Institute due to the situation arising out of spread of the coronavirus in the country. In response to a tweet by a CA student, the CCM of ICAI has said yesterday that the CA exam dates being circulated on WhatsApp or other media is fake.

The ICAI have informed those who are already registered and undergoing articled training, that the period of absence arising out of said lockdown due to COVID -19 pandemic will not be counted for the purposes of deduction of any leaves, meaning thereby that such period shall be counted as being on articleship training for the period aforesaid.

Accordingly, the institute also said the students who are already undergoing articled training and are appearing for May 2020 and subsequent examinations need not worry on this count for loss of any period not served during the above lockdown.

On May 23, after queries were received from the students about dates or possible postponement of conduct of May 2020 CA exams, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI asked the students to not to be "swayed by any misleading communications spreading through internet by unscrupulous sources."

ICAI important announcement: Read here

Here is the announcement made by ICAI today:

"The ICAI (Institute) has been closely watching the situation arising out of spread of Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and the current stage is where the lockout has resulted in closure of offices and bare minimum articleship training work being made feasible through online means.

We are all aware that until further orders, such restrictions are going to continue till 14th April 2020.

Those who are already registered and undergoing articled training, are hereby informed that the period of absence arising out of said lockdown due to COVID -19 pandemic shall not be counted for the purposes of deduction of any leaves, meaning thereby that such period shall be counted as being on articleship training for the period aforesaid.

Accordingly, the students who are already undergoing articled training and are appearing for May 2020 and subsequent examinations need not worry on this count for loss of any period not served during the above lockdown.

Further, to ease out situation at both the ends, matters related to timing and manner of payment of stipend in the intervening period arising out of the lockdown ,may be mutually decided between the principal and the article assistant".

Click here for more Education News

