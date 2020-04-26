CMA Course Fee Waived For Students Of Kashmir, North Eastern States

The fees waiver scheme shall continue until further notification in this regard by the Institute.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (also known as ICMAI) has waived course fee for students from Kashmir and North Eastern states. The ICMAI, in its 323rd meeting held in January-February had taken this decision.

As per the decision taken by the ICMAI the first 200 students from Kashmir who take admission in CMA Foundation or Intermediate course will be given 100% relaxation in the course fee. For the rest of the students of Kashmir who take admission 50% of the course fee will be waived.

In addition, the ICMAI has granted 75% fees waiver for the students taking admissions in the CMA Course (Foundation and Intermediate) in any of the eight North Eastern States of India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura).

This decision has been taken to promote the course widely and to actively participate in the nation building mission of the government with the goal to reach the unreached, ICMAI said.

The fees waiver scheme shall continue until further notification in this regard by the Institute, Secretary, CMA Kaushik Banerjee said.

In a recent notice, the ICMAI has also intimated students and non-members to not use the prefix 'CMA' with their names. Only an Associate Members (ACMA) and Fellow Members (FCMA) of the Institute are authorized to use 'CMA' as prefix to their name, ICMAI has said.

