Cost Accountants' Body Forbids Students/Non-Members From Using CMA Prefix With Names

ICMAI has asked students and non-members to not use the prefix 'CMA' with their names.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has asked students and non-members to not use the prefix 'CMA' with their names. Only an Associate Members (ACMA) and Fellow Members (FCMA) of the Institute are authorized to use 'CMA' as prefix to their name, ICMAI has said.

The concerned students / non-members are advised to refrain from using the prefix 'CMA' with their names. Unauthorized use of the prefix 'CMA' with names will attract appropriate action, the institute has said in a notification.

As per "The Cost Accountants' Chapters Bye-Laws, 2019 student means those who have enrolled for intermediate or final course of the institute including the final passed out students who are yet to take institute's membership.

Meanwhile ICMAI Chairman CMA Balwinder Singh has asked students to continue their classes through online mode. "All students are advised to take maximum advantage of online learning support provided by the Institute. The detail of webinars is available at www.icmai.in/icmai/webinar.php. The student can login to the classes as per the schedule provided," he has said.

ICMAI has exempted students from mandatory Computer training, CSS, IOTP and Practical Training requirements before appearing in June, 2020. Submission of postal test papers is also exempted.

"Students willing to apply for CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final June 2020 examinations will now be able to fill their examination forms till April 20, 2020. Candidates will not have to pay any late fee," the Chairman has said.

Click here for more Education News