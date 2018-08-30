Latest Update On ICAR AIEEA Result Declaration

ICAR Result 2018: Know How To Check

Regarding the ICAR entrance exam result, the Kerala High Court has stayed the declaration as per the latest update released on August 21. So far, except a tentative date, there is no official update available regarding the ICAR result. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission to UG, PG courses, AIEEA, for admission to agriculture and allied sciences at agricultural universities on August 18 ad 19.

ICAR Result 2018: Important Points For Candidates

On August 21, 'for three weeks the declaration of results of all India entrance exam conducted by the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR), as aspirants from the state could not sit for the test due to monsoon fury,' reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). It was then, Kerala was reeling under devastating flood situation.

The petitioners submitted before the high court that the ICAR even ignored the appeal by the state government and went ahead with the decision to hold the exam for courses in various institutes including Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT). They also said that many aspirants could not even venture out of their residences on August 18 and 19 while many others were shifted to relief camps.

The ICAR result would be available in terms of overall merit-rank and category rank obtained by the candidates qualified for counseling.

No Re-Checking/ Re-Evaluation

However, candidates can inspect their OMR sheet and request for a copy within 10 days from the declaration of the result along with a DD of Rs 500 and handwritten request.

