National Testing Agency Releases Final Answer Key For AIEEA, AICE; Result Soon

ICAR Answer Key: NTA has released final ICAR answer key

ICAR Answer Key 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG), and AICE JRF/SRF. The final answer key or the corrected answer key has been prepared after resolution of the objections received on the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key was released on July 8, 2019. Challenge of the answer key was invited till July 10, 2019.

ICAR AIEEA Final Answer Key 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official ICAR website: ntaicar.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for ICAR final answer key.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check subject-wise final answer key.

ICAR Final Answer Key: Direct Link

Now, that the final answer key has been released, NTA is expected to release the result for ICAR AIEEA UG and PG, and ICAR AICE exam soon.

NTA conducted the ICAR AIEEA and AICE exam on July 1, 2019. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode at 801 exam centres spread across the country.

A total of 2,36,931 candidates had registered for UG ICAR AIEEA and 31,486 candidates had registered for PG ICAR AIEEA. Apart from this, 8,374 candidates registered for ICAR's JRF and SRF exam.

After the result is released, ICAR will notify counselling process and dates on its official website.

