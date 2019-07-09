NTA ICAR Exam Answer Key Released On The Official Website

NTA ICAR answer key 2019 released on ntaicar.nic.in

NTA ICAR 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for ICAR AIEEA UG, ICAR AIEEA PG, and ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (PGS) Exam 2019. The answer key can be downloaded by logging into the official website. NTA has also released the master question paper along with the response sheet of the candidates who appeared for the exam. The facility to submit objection on the answer key will be available till 5:00 pm on July 10, 2019.

NTA ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official NTA ICAR website: ntaicar.nic.in

Step two: Click on the answer key link provided for the exam.

Step three: Enter your login details.

Step four: Submit and download the answer key.

Candidates are advised to download and save the question paper and answer responses for future purposes.

Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs. 1000 per question for each objection submitted. The fee could be paid online. The processing fee will be refunded to the candidate if the challenge is found to be correct.

NTA conducted the ICA AIEEA and AICE exam on July 1, 2019. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode at 801 exam centres spread across the country.

A total of 2,36,931 candidates had registered for UG ICAR AIEEA and 31,486 candidates had registered for PG ICAR AIEEA. Apart from this, 8,374 candidates registered for ICAR's JRF and SRF exam.

