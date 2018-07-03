ICAR Delays AIEEA Results Declaration, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG Results Expected AT Icar.org.in, Aieea.net

The candidates who have appeared for ICAR AIEEA entrance examination will have to wait more for further announcements regarding the results. Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR, which is the official organiser of All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 or ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam, said in a notification that the previous schedule date of declaration of ICAR AIEEA 2018 result has been withdrawn on account of administrative reasons. The Council also said the fresh date for the results will be intimated to the applicants in due course.

"The previous schedule date of Declaration of result has been withdrawn on account of administrative reasons and the fresh date will be intimated in due course," said a notification posted on the official website of ICAR AIEEA 2018.

ICAR AIEEA conducted every year for admission to Bachelor, Masters and PhD degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities (Annexure-VIII) on 15% of the University seats (except RLB CAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal and Dr. RP CAU Pusa, Bihar where 100% seats will be filledup).

It was announced earlier that the ICAR AIEEA 2018 results would be announced by the end of June month and a link for raising objections to questions of AIEEA - UG, PG and Ph.D was made available until June 30, 2018.

According to the online counseling schedule which was released earlier, the counselling process was scheduled to start from July 1.

The candidates who have appeared for ICAR AIEEA entrance examination are advised to remain in touch with the official websites to check their results.

The updates and results will be available on icar.org.in and aieea.net.

