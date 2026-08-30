ICAR AIEEA Postgraduate, AICE Fellowship For PhD Admission Results 2026 Out

ICAR Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) Postgraduate (PG) for master's degree programmes and award of ICAR PG scholarships, and ICAR All India Competitive Examination for Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship (AICE-JRF/SRF) for doctoral (PhD) admissions. Applicants can access their scorecards from exams.nta.nic.in/icar, using their application number and password.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is responsible for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture and allied sciences under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

In a social media post on X, the NTA stated:

"Candidates can check and download their results by logging in with their Application Number and Password."

Before the announcement of the result, the NTA had published the final answer keys for ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 on its official portal, exams.nta.nic.in/icar.

According to official information, the exam was conducted on July 4, 2026, across 162 examination centres located in 115 cities. A total of 42,110 candidates had registered for the exam: 30,619 for AIEEA PG and 11,491 for AICE JRF/SRF. Of these, 38,720 applicants appeared for the exam.