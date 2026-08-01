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ICAR UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out: Accept Allotted Seat By August 3

ICAR UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been announced. Candidates must accept their allotted seat, complete verification, and pay the fee by August 3.

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ICAR UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out: Accept Allotted Seat By August 3
ICAR UG Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 announced.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has declared the ICAR UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who participated in the undergraduate counselling process can now check their allotment status. They can also download the provisional seat allotment letter through the official counselling portal. Students who have received a seat must complete all admission formalities. The last date to accept the allotted seat is August 03, 2026. This seat allotment helps students get admission offered by participating agricultural universities

ICAR UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Important Dates

Check the important dates below:

  • Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 31, 2026
  • Online response to university queries begins: July 31, 2026
  • Provisional admission letter available: July 31, 2026
  • Last date for online document verification: August 2, 2026
  • Last date to upload/resubmit documents: August 3, 2026
  • Verification of resubmitted documents: August 3, 2026
  • Last date to pay seat acceptance fee: August 3, 2026

How to Check ICAR UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

  • Visit the official portal at icarcounseling.com.
  • Log in with the application number and password.
  • Click on the ICAR UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.
  • Check the allotted college and course details.
  • Download and save the provisional admission letter for future reference.

What After ICAR Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Students who get a seat should complete the following formalities before the deadline:

  • Accept the allotted seat
  • Upload the required documents
  • Respond to queries raised by the allotted university
  • Pay the seat acceptance fee

Universities will verify uploaded documents until August 2. If additional documents or corrections are required, candidates can resubmit them by August 3. The universities will complete the verification process on the same day.

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