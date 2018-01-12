ICAI To Release Result For CA Final Exam And CPT Exam On January 17

The results will be available on the following three website:
- icaiexam.icai.org
- caresults.icai.org
- icai.nic.in
Apart from the results being declared on the website, ICAI has also made provisions to make the result available on the students' email address. To get the result on their email addresses, students can register on the icaiexam.icai.org starting today.
The result could also be accessed through SMS on mobile numbers. The facility will be made available through India Times. To access results through SMS, students can send a message in the format given below to 58888:
For Final Examination result the following
CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)
e.g. CAFNL 000128
Comments
CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate
e.g. CACPT 000171
Click here for more Education News