ICAI To Release Result For CA Final Exam And CPT Exam On January 17

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the result for Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 on January 17, 2018.

Education | | Updated: January 12, 2018 10:49 IST
New Delhi:  The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the result for Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 this month. The result would be declared on January 17, 2018 around 2:00 pm on the ICAI official website. Along with the result, the merit list (candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank in the case of Final Examination in accordance with the decision of the Examination Committee) on all India basis will also be released. 

The results will be available on the following three website:
  1. icaiexam.icai.org
  2. caresults.icai.org
  3. icai.nic.in

Apart from the results being declared on the website, ICAI has also made provisions to make the result available on the students' email address.  To get the result on their email addresses, students can register on the icaiexam.icai.org starting today. 

The result could also be accessed through SMS on mobile numbers. The facility will be made available through India Times. To access results through SMS, students can send a message in the format given below to 58888:

For Final Examination result the following
CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)
e.g. CAFNL 000128

 For Common Proficiency Test result the following
CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate
 e.g. CACPT 000171

