ICAI To Introduce Artificial Intelligence And Data Analytics In CA Curriculum

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and other emerging subjects into the Chartered Accountancy (CA) curriculum. The decision comes as the accounting profession continues to evolve with increasing use of technology and digital tools across industries.

Lakhs of students are currently pursuing the CA programme, while ICAI has more than five lakh members across the country. The institute aims to update the curriculum to meet changing industry requirements and prepare future chartered accountants for modern professional practices.

ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D stated that technology has become an important part of the accounting profession, making AI and data analytics essential skills for chartered accountants.

According to him, AI is no longer limited to technical fields such as engineering. He said chartered accountants working in employment as well as practice will increasingly require knowledge of AI-based tools and data analysis for professional work.

At present, subjects such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, ESG, sustainability, and forensic auditing are not formally included in the CA curriculum. However, ICAI plans to integrate these areas as part of the revised education structure.

ICAI has constituted the Committee for Review of Education and Training (CRET) to examine the existing CA curriculum and recommend necessary changes. The committee will review the syllabus, practical training structure, soft skills development, communication training, and examination methods.

The committee is expected to focus on integrating technological and professional developments into CA education. The review comes at a time when the accounting sector is witnessing increased emphasis on non-financial reporting, ESG disclosures, AI-driven processes, and data-based auditing practices.

ICAI had earlier introduced the New Scheme of Education and Training in 2023. The newly formed CRET will now assess further improvements required in the system to match industry expectations.

According to ICAI officials, the CRET committee is likely to complete its work by December. After finalising its recommendations, the proposals will be placed in the public domain for feedback and discussion.

The planned changes are expected to modernise CA education and help students gain exposure to emerging technologies and evolving business practices. The updated curriculum is also expected to strengthen the professional readiness of future chartered accountants in a rapidly changing financial environment.