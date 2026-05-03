Advertisement

ICAI CA September, November 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here

ICAI CA September Exam: ICAI has released the CA exam schedule for September to November 2026 for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
ICAI CA September, November 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here
ICAI CA September Exam Dates OUT

ICAI CA September Exam 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the Chartered Accountant (CA) September-November 2026 session across all levels-Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Candidates can access the detailed date sheet on the official website, icai.org.

ICAI CA September-November 2026 Exam Schedule

The CA Foundation exams are set to be conducted on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026.

For the Intermediate level, Group 1 exams will be held on September 1, 3, and 6, while Group 2 is scheduled for September 8, 10, and 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Final course examinations for Group 1 will take place on November 2, 4, and 6, followed by Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13, 2026.

ICAI CA September Exam Timings

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

ICAI CA Exam 2026: How To Download Exam Date Sheet?

  • Visit the official website, icai.org.
  • Click on the "Important Announcements" section.
  • A new page will open.
  • Click on "CA Examinations September 2026".
  • The exam date sheet will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save the exam date sheet for future reference.
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICAI CA, ICAI CA Exam Dates, ICAI CA September Exam Schedule
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com