ICAI CA September, November 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here

ICAI CA September Exam 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the Chartered Accountant (CA) September-November 2026 session across all levels-Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Candidates can access the detailed date sheet on the official website, icai.org.

ICAI CA September-November 2026 Exam Schedule

The CA Foundation exams are set to be conducted on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026.

For the Intermediate level, Group 1 exams will be held on September 1, 3, and 6, while Group 2 is scheduled for September 8, 10, and 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Final course examinations for Group 1 will take place on November 2, 4, and 6, followed by Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13, 2026.

ICAI CA September Exam Timings

📢 ICAI Important Announcement

CA Exams – Sept/Nov 2026



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📄 For more details https://t.co/mYx2mqVt1d pic.twitter.com/gQiWbIcgA2 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 2, 2026

ICAI CA Exam 2026: How To Download Exam Date Sheet?