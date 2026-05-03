ICAI CA September, November 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here

ICAI CA September Exam 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the Chartered Accountant (CA) September-November 2026 session across all levels-Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Candidates can access the detailed date sheet on the official website, icai.org.
ICAI CA September-November 2026 Exam Schedule
The CA Foundation exams are set to be conducted on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026.
For the Intermediate level, Group 1 exams will be held on September 1, 3, and 6, while Group 2 is scheduled for September 8, 10, and 12, 2026.
Meanwhile, the Final course examinations for Group 1 will take place on November 2, 4, and 6, followed by Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13, 2026.
ICAI CA September Exam Timings
📢 ICAI Important Announcement— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 2, 2026
CA Exams – Sept/Nov 2026
📝 Apply at
🔗 https://t.co/X96ZtXnnaA
📄 For more details https://t.co/mYx2mqVt1d pic.twitter.com/gQiWbIcgA2
ICAI CA Exam 2026: How To Download Exam Date Sheet?
- Visit the official website, icai.org.
- Click on the "Important Announcements" section.
- A new page will open.
- Click on "CA Examinations September 2026".
- The exam date sheet will be automatically downloaded.
- Save the exam date sheet for future reference.