ICAI Convocation May 2026: Date, Cities, And Other Details

ICAI Convocation 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI Convocation 2026 date for the members enrolled from December 2025 to April 2026. The ICAI convocation will be held on May 23, 2026, the official notification stated. The rank holders from the CA Final examination held in January 2026 will be facilitated with the rank certificates.

The members will be awarded certificates of membership by the authorities, as per the official announcement. The event will be held across the Western, Southern, Eastern, Central, and Northern regions for the newly qualified CA members. The institute will inform the eligible candidates individually.

Check Region-wise Cities for ICAI Convocation

Eligible candidates can check the list of cities for attending the ICAI Convocation 2026 below.

Western region:

Ahmedabad

Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Southern region:

Bengaluru

Chennai

Coimbatore

Ernakulam

Hyderabad

Vijayawada

Eastern region:

Bhubaneswar

Guwahati

Kolkata

Central region

Bhopal

Ghaziabad

Indore

Lucknow

Jaipur

Ranchi

Raipur

Northern region:

Chandigarh

Ludhiana

New Delhi

Based on the list of cities announced, candidates can make the necessary travel arrangements. The council will inform the eligible candidates individually about the venue and timing of the ICAI 2026 convocation.

In a major shift announced on April 6, the council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has decided that the CA Final examinations will now be conducted twice a year in the months of May and November with effect from May 2026.