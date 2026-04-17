CA Final, Inter Admit Card Out For May 2026 Exams, Here's Direct Link To Download

ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Card (OUT) LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled to begin on May 5. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the ICAI e-services portal, eservices.icai.org, using their login credentials.

Earlier, the examination schedule for the Intermediate course was revised. Group 1 exams will now be conducted on May 5, 7, and 9, instead of May 3, 5, and 7. Group 2 exams will be held on May 11, 13, and 15, instead of the earlier schedule of May 9, 11, and 13.

According to the institute, there is no change in the exam timings. All papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Steps To Download ICAI CA Admit Card May 2026

Visit the official ICAI e-services portal: eservices.icai.org

Log in using your SSP ID and password

Click on the link for the CA Intermediate/Final May 2026 admit card

Verify all details displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the admit card for exam day

ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Card (OUT) LIVE: Direct Link To Download



Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Failure to produce it will result in denial of entry.

Important Announcement

The ICAI has also issued an important announcement regarding the conduct of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination. The exam, which is currently conducted three times a year-in January, May, and September-will now be held twice a year, in May and November, with effect from the May 2026 session. The decision has been taken after considering feedback from stakeholders.