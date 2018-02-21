ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results Declared @ Examicmai.in , Examicmai.org; Check Now The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body under an Act of Parliament, has released the Foundation, Intermediate & Final Result for December 2017 Term exams

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICAI Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results Declared @ Examicmai.in , Examicmai.org; Check Now New Delhi: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body under an Act of Parliament, has released the foundation, intermediate and final results for December 2017 term exams.

ICAI or ICWAI CMA Results 2017: How to check

The candidates who have appeared for the the ICAI CMA foundation, inter and final results may follow these steps and check their results:



Step 1: Go to any of these websites, http://www.examicmai.in and

https://www.examicmai.org



Step 2: Click on the link "Check your result online" given on the foundation, inter and final results links



Step 3: Enter your "Identification No"



Step 4: Click on "View result" link given there



Step 5: Check your results



According to the official results website, for new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format is (EF0000001234,SF0000000123,NF0000000123).



