ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results Declared @ Examicmai.in , Examicmai.org; Check Now

ICAI or ICWAI CMA Results 2017: How to check
The candidates who have appeared for the the ICAI CMA foundation, inter and final results may follow these steps and check their results:
Step 1: Go to any of these websites, http://www.examicmai.in and
https://www.examicmai.org
Step 2: Click on the link "Check your result online" given on the foundation, inter and final results links
Step 3: Enter your "Identification No"
Step 4: Click on "View result" link given there
Step 5: Check your results
According to the official results website, for new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format is (EF0000001234,SF0000000123,NF0000000123).
CommentsICSI CS foundation result has been declared and Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif are the toppers. There are 5 girls in top 3 ranks and a total of 395 candidates have been placed in top 25 ranks.
