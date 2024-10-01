ICAI Forms Group To Handle Stress Management And Ensure Work Life Balance

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formed a dedicated group to address the urgent need for work-life balance and stress management within the profession. The group has been set up in the wake of recent incidents highlighting the tragic consequences of excessive work pressures faced by professionals. The ICAI group will be headed by additional director Seema Gerotra.

An official notification by ICAI reads, "ICAI has long recognised the challenges of stressful work conditions and has proactively implemented various measures to support the well-being of its members and students. The Institute has organised numerous health and wellness programmes, including health awareness camps, webinars on stress management, yoga sessions, motivational conferences, walkathons, marathons, to promote mental and physical wellness."

A Grievance Redressal Cell is already in place to address concerns from members, students, and employees, with efforts underway to enhance the system for more structured and empathetic resolutions.

Initiatives by ICAI to promote a healthy work environment for its members and employees:



Work-Life Balance Awareness Programs & Mental and Physical Wellness Campaigns: ICAI will continue to conduct regular workshops, webinars, and awareness campaigns promoting physical activity, mindfulness, and emotional well-being with a focus on managing professional commitments while maintaining a balanced personal life.

Comprehensive Stress Management Initiatives: ICAI, in collaboration with health institutions, will introduce stress management programmes, including counselling services and mental health support for members and students.

Collaboration with Industry: ICAI will work with industry partners to promote flexible work models such as remote working, flexible hours, and wellness programmes, helping members balance their professional and personal commitments.

Peer Support Networks: ICAI will develop peer support networks where members can share experiences, seek advice, and collaborate to address challenges related to stress management.

Special Counselling Helpline: ICAI plans to introduce a counselling help desk within its National Call Centre dedicated to assisting members with stress management and work-life balance concerns.