ICAI Reschedules CA Exams To July-August

ICAI CA exam postponed to July-August.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA exams to July-August. As per the latest information given by the CA exam regulator, the exams will be held from July 29 to August 16.

ICAI CA Exam Notification

"...it is hereby notified for general information that in view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the wellbeing of students, the Chartered Accountant Examinations scheduled from 19th June 2020 to 4th July, 2020 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from 29 th July 2020 to 16th August, 2020," said the ICAI.

ICAI's CA exams were initially scheduled to be held in May. Due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain spread of COVID-19, the exams were postponed to June-July. "...in view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well being of students, the Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to May 18 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from June 19 to July 4," said the CA exam regulator had said in a notification released in March.

Ever since the second phase of COVID-19 lockdown was announced in April, CA students have been requesting the ICAI to postpone the exam.

Meanwhile, the country will go into the third phase of lockdown from May 4. On May 1, the government announced to extend the lockdown for two more weeks.

