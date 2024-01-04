ICAI Chartered Accountant November 2023 Intermediate, Final result Expected Between January 5 And 10

ICAI CA Result 2023: Those who appeared in exams will be able to check their results on official website.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountant (CA) intermediate and final results for the November 2023 exams are likely to be announced between January 5 and January 10. The ICAI CA final and intermediate examinations were conducted from November 1 to 17, 2023. Individuals who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results on the official website once they are out.

"CA Intermediate and Final Nov 23 Exam results may be expected between January 5 to January 10," an ICAI official said on X, formerly Twitter.

ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 Result: Steps to Check

Visit icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Locate the result link on the homepage and click on it.

Log in using credentials, including roll number, registration number, and captcha code.

After a successful login, submit the details and proceed to download the scorecards.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams for November 2023 took place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30. The CA Intermediate exams for November 2023 were conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 for Group 1, and on November 10, 13, 15, and 17 for Group 2. The CA Final exams for November 2023 were held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1, and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for Group 2.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the Institute's official website for further updates and information.