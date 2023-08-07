ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June Scorecard Expected At 9 pm Today, Steps To Check

CA Foundation results: Students who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard on icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation June exam today, August 7, at 9 pm. In case, the results are not declared tonight, candidates will have to wait until tomorrow morning. The tentative time of the result declaration is 10 am, as previously announced by ICAI.

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 will be able to check their scorecard on the official website, icai.org, using their roll number and registration number. They can also download their scorecard from icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org.

Candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to be able to pass the exam.

The ICAI June session exams were held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, in 290 centres across India. The exam consisted of four papers-

Principles and Practice of Accounting, Business Laws, Business Correspondence, and Reporting Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: How To Check?

Visit the ICAI official website icai.org

Click on the Foundation result link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and registration number.

The result will appear on your screen.

Check and download it for future use

Candidates can also check their results through SMS by typing a new text message- CAFND XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the candidate's 6-digit roll number), and send it to 57575.

ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Exam for the November-December session will be held on December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023.