ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 Date And Time Announced: Check Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023: The ICAI June session exams were held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the date and time for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination results held in June. The results are likely to be declared on August 7 by 9 pm or on August 8 by 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the June session exam will be able to download their scores from the official website, icai.org.

In a tweet, ICAI wrote, ''Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 PM) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023.''

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 PM) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023

Details https://t.co/GoIvMgG3Hvpic.twitter.com/vjjECxcvTG — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 3, 2023

Students can also download their scorecards from icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org.

The ICAI June session exams were held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, in 290 centres across India. The exam consisted of four papers-

Principles and Practice of Accounting, Business Laws, Business Correspondence, and Reporting Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: How To Check?

Visit the ICAI official website icai.org

Click on the Foundation result link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and registration number.

The result will appear on your screen.

Check and download it for future use

Candidates can also check their results through SMS by typing a new text message- CAFND XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the candidate's 6-digit roll number), and send it to 57575.