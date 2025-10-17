IBPS Specialist Officers Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Check Scores At ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the results of the IBPS SO Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Specialist Officers (SO) prelims can now check their results on the official website ibps.in.

The result link will remain active from October 17 to October 23, 2025. Candidates are advised to check their scores within this window using their login credentials.

The preliminary examination was likely conducted on August 30, 2025. It comprised 150 questions with a total of 125 marks, and the test duration was 2 hours.

As per the selection criteria, candidates must qualify in each of the three sections by meeting the minimum cut-off marks set by IBPS. Based on overall performance and vacancies, an adequate number of candidates from each category will be shortlisted for the IBPS SO Main Examination.

Further details regarding the main exam schedule and admit cards will be available soon on the official portal.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Check

1. Go to the official IBPS website: [ibps.in](https://www.ibps.in).

2. On the homepage, click on the link that says 'IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025'.

3. A login page will appear - enter your Application Number and Password.

4. Click the Submit button to view your result.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen - review it carefully.

6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The registration for IBPS SO 2025 started on July 1 and ended on July 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 1,007 Specialist Officer positions across various public sector banks. For more details, candidates can visit the official IBPS website.