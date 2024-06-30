IBPS Recruitment 2024: Registration For 9,995 Vacancies Ends Today, Check Details

IBPS Recruitment 2024: The registration window for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) RRBs XIII is closing today. Earlier, the deadline for application submission was June 27, but it was later extended to June 30.

Those who have not registered yet and are eligible can submit their application by visiting the official website, ibps.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,995 vacancies for the posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) RRBs XIII 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process for the IBPS RRB (Regional Rural Banks) recruitment comprises several stages. After the preliminary written exam, candidates applying for Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant positions will proceed to the main written exam. Those applying for Officer Scale I, II, and III positions will then attend an interview. Subsequently, document verification and a medical examination will be conducted by the authority.

The IBPS Pre-Exam Training (PET) is scheduled from July 22 to July 27. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) annually. The preliminary phase of the CRP will occur in August.

IBPS RRB CRP XII Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website ibps.in.

Select the 'CRP RRB XIII application' link on the homepage.

Enter the required details as a new window opens.

Fill out the application form.

Submit the required documents and make the fee payment.

Save and download the application for future use.

Application Fees

For Officer (Scale I, II & III) Positions:

Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs 850 (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates.

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Positions: