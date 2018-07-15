'I Am Not Afraid Of English': Haryana Initiative To Make Primary School Students Fluent In English

Haryana launches initiative to make primary school students fluent in English

'I am not afraid of English': This is the name of a noble initiative launched by the Haryana Education Department. The aim of 'I am not afraid of English' initiative is to promote English language right from Class 1 in the state's primary schools. Haryana government announced the programme on Saturday. According to a state education department official, the initiative is aimed at capacity building of teachers to enable them to help the students to learn, read, write and speak English.

Under this 'I am not afraid of English' programme, Press Trust of India quoted as an official saying, one Junior Basic Training teacher and a Block Resource Person per block has been trained to make students learn one sentence every day (minimum 20 per month for 10 months) in each class.

This way a student who is in class 1, will be able to learn (read/write and speak) at least 1,000 sentences till he graduates to the primary level, he added.

To start with, a booklet containing 1,000 sentences and phrases has been prepared. It contains 200 sentences per grade for all the five grades at the primary level of schooling.

The official said that six language labs have been established in selected model Sanskriti schools in the state to facilitate digital learning and improve listening and speaking skills of the students.

"Gradually, language labs will be set up in other schools of the state also. Bag-free English Medium Schools for classes 1st and 2nd have been started in selected 180 government primary schools of the state. Colourful low-lying lockers, to make students free from weight of bags, are being provided," he said.

In addition to the above 238 more government Schools are going to be covered under this initiative during the year 2018-19, he added.

