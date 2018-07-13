Haryana Decides To Increase Salary Of Guest Teachers

Haryana government has also decided to raise salary twice a year in the month of January and July

The Haryana government has decided to increase salary of serving guest teachers by 20 to 25 per cent, an official spokesman said today. Besides, the government has also decided to raise their salary twice a year in the month of January and July equivalent to cost of living index, he said. Now the guest teachers serving as JBT/Drawing teacher, master or school lecturer would get Rs 26,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 36,000, respectively from July 1, 2018, the spokesman said.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the unions of the guest teachers today.

Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma was also present in the meeting. After the 7th Pay Commission report, the state government had effected a 14.52 per cent increase in their monthly salary from January 1, 2017 and it was raised to Rs 21,715 for JBT/Drawing teachers, Rs 24,001 for master and Rs 29,715 for school lecturers.

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2018 For 685 Posts Begins Soon; Check Details Here

"Today, taking a significant decision in the interest of thousands of working guest teachers, the chief minister has decided to increase their salary to Rs 26,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 36,000, respectively," the official said.

IIT Mandi Helps Rural Women To Become Entrepreneurs

The next increase will be effective from January 1, 2019 which would be equal to the increase in cost of living index as prescribed and announced by the Economic and Statistical Analysis Department, Haryana, he added.

Click here for more Education News

Click here for more Jobs News