HSCC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.4 Lakh

HSCC Recruitment 2025: The Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation (HSCC) has started the registration process for various positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill 15 vacancies. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online by visiting the official HSCC website, hsccltd.co.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is April 14, 2025.

The official notification reads: "To meet its ongoing and future requirements, the company requires dynamic and result-oriented professionals on a regular basis. The selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India or abroad. The company offers an informal work atmosphere and a compensation package in line with industry norms, providing good opportunities for self-starters."

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website: hssc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the HSSC Constable Registration 2025 link.

Step 3. Click on register

Step 4. Fill in the registration details and submit.

Step 5. Log in and complete the application form.

Step 6. Upload the required documents, if applicable.

Step 7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 8. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

HSCC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies and Pay Scale

General Manager (Civil): Rs 90,000 - Rs 2,40,000

Deputy General Manager (Civil): Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Deputy General Manager (Finance): Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Senior Manager (Civil): Rs 70,000 - Rs 2,00,000

Senior Manager (HRM): Rs 70,000 - Rs 2,00,000

Manager (Civil): Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

Manager (Electrical): Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

Manager (Finance): Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

Deputy Manager (Civil): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Deputy Manager (Electrical) (E-2): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Deputy Manager (Mechanical): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Deputy Manager (Company Secretary): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

HSCC Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 through the online payment gateway. Please note that additional transaction charges may be levied by your bank. However, SC/ST/PWD and internal candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

HSCC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure will be determined by HSCC based on the response received for each post. The process may involve one or more of the following:

Interview by a selection committee

Skill test/written test

Group discussion

Personal interaction