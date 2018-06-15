Hrithik Roshan To Host 26 IIT JEE Qualified Students From 'Super 30'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan -- all set to play a mathematician in the much-awaited biopic "Super 30" -- is planning to host a party for 26 students of Anand Kumar's Super 30 academy who cracked the JEE-Advanced 2018.

Hrithik Roshan will host the party on June 23 evening.

Mumbai:  Hrithik Roshan, who is all set to play mathematician Anand Kumar in the much-awaited biopic "Super 30", is planning to host a party for 26 students of Super 30 academy of Bihar who cracked the JEE-Advanced 2018. These students have qualified to take admission in prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) across the country after going through one of the toughest competition examination process which includes JEE Mains and JEE Advanced exams.

According to a statement from the actor, he will host the party on June 23 evening and looks forward to spending some time with them.

"The party is just a small way to meet and personally congratulate them. I wish them greater heights in life, in whatever they do," Mr. Roshan said in a statement.In the process of shooting for 'Super 30'", the Kaabil actor also said that, he has got a fair understanding of how tough these exams are. 

"Kudos to the students and their great mentor, Anand Kumar," the statement added.
 
Anand Kumar founded 'Super 30' in 2002 and trains meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds

Students who are mentored at 'Super 30' all come from humble backgrounds. Onirjit Goswami, one of the student who will be attending party, cleared JEE Advanced this year is son of a small factory worker in Kanpur. He told PTI that he always wanted to do well in life but cracking JEE was a distant dream. 

Anand Kumar founded 'Super 30' in 2002 and trains meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds for JEE exams.
 
Every year, his institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics, conducts a test to select the top 30 students to groom them for the entrance exam.

This will be the first time that Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a real-life character.
 
Being directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

Hrithik Roshan's film went on floors in February this year. For his look in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan embraced a heavy bearded appearance. The first leg of the film was shot in Varanasi.
 
Television actress Mrunal Thakur will also make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.

Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil with Yami Gautam which released in 2017.

