Hrithik Roshan To Host 26 IIT JEE Qualified Students From 'Super 30'

According to a statement from the actor, he will host the party on June 23 evening and looks forward to spending some time with them.
"The party is just a small way to meet and personally congratulate them. I wish them greater heights in life, in whatever they do," Mr. Roshan said in a statement.
In the process of shooting for 'Super 30'", the Kaabil actor also said that, he has got a fair understanding of how tough these exams are.
.@iHrithik engineers a success bash where the team will celebrate with the 26 students of @teacheranand's #Super30 academy who cracked the IIT-JEE (advanced) this year— Super 30 (@super30film) June 15, 2018
"Kudos to the students and their great mentor, Anand Kumar," the statement added.
Students who are mentored at 'Super 30' all come from humble backgrounds. Onirjit Goswami, one of the student who will be attending party, cleared JEE Advanced this year is son of a small factory worker in Kanpur. He told PTI that he always wanted to do well in life but cracking JEE was a distant dream.
Anand Kumar founded 'Super 30' in 2002 and trains meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds for JEE exams.
And @teacheranand does it again! 26 of his 30 students cracked IIT-JEE! Congratulations and keep inspiring! #Super30@iHrithik#VikasBahl@RelianceEnt@FuhSePhantom@WardaNadiadwala#SajidNadiadwala@NGEMoviespic.twitter.com/9BG0gchFil— Super 30 (@super30film) June 10, 2018
Every year, his institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics, conducts a test to select the top 30 students to groom them for the entrance exam.
This will be the first time that Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a real-life character.
Congratulations to all of you. Anand Sir you have done it again. Making the world better one student at a time. #Super30@teacheranandhttps://t.co/YED0S2LOk0— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 10, 2018
Being directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' is slated to release on January 25, 2019.
Hrithik Roshan's film went on floors in February this year. For his look in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan embraced a heavy bearded appearance. The first leg of the film was shot in Varanasi.
Here's the first look of @iHrithik as Anand Kumar in #Super30. @RelianceEnt@FuhSePhantom@WardaNadiadwala@teacheranand#VikasBahl#SajidNadiadwala@NGEMoviespic.twitter.com/4w0Rs9seBt— Super 30 (@super30film) April 25, 2018
Television actress Mrunal Thakur will also make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.
