HRD Ministry Agrees To Amend Recruitment Rules After Meeting With Protesting DU Teachers

DU teachers have been protesting at the VC's office against a circular regarding appointment of teachers.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) officials today discussed the issues pertaining to adhoc teachers and other matters of Delhi University on a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Delhi University, in the presence of Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Secretary UGC and senior officers of the UGC. Later, according to a note released by the Ministry, discussions have been held with the representatives of the teacher associations of the varsity.

The note said the ministry officials had agreed to make amends in the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges, and with that, “It is expected that… all the adhoc/temporary/contract teachers with requisite eligibility, and have taught/have been teaching in the current academic session in the university/Institution/college would be short-listed for the interview for permanent positions”.

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) started an indefinite strike on Wednesday to demand resolution of various issues relating to ad-hoc teachers' appointments and expressing disapproval over appointment of guest teachers.

The teachers have been promised that a controversial August 28, 2019 letter will be amended and according to the MHRD, “it is expected that all adhoc teachers worked or working in the current academic year shall be continued till the beginning of the next academic session or till recruitment of permanent faculty, whichever is earlier”.

“UGC will consider communicating the additional teaching positions to be created as per the EWS scheme within 30 days. Keeping this in view, no person working in an adhoc position shall be removed merely on the ground of falling in the EWS roster point,” the ministry said.

“In accordance with Clause 6.3(VIII) of the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education 2018, the University will decide all pending promotion cases at the earliest after obtaining options from the eligible teachers,” the note added.

Click here for more Education News