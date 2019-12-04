Delhi University Teachers Organise 'VC Gherao' To Protest Against Recruitment Circular

DUTA reiterated its demand for an one time UGC Regulation for absorption of adhoc and temporary teachers

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) began its indefinite strike today with over 8,000 teachers participating in the massive protest in the form of 'VC Gherao' on the Association's call in response to ongoing teacher recruitment crisis in the varsity.

The teachers under the banner of DUTA raised slogans through the day and occupied the Council Hall where Academic Council and Executive Council meetings are held, a statement from the Association said.

"The DU circular of 28 August 2019 which asked Departments and Colleges to appoint guest faculty against substantive full time vacancies. Many ad-hoc teachers who have served the University and its colleges for long years have become victims of this grossly unjust and arbitrary decision," the statement said.

"Teaching-learning has suffered. And ad hoc teachers have been subjected to uncertainties and humiliation repeatedly," it added.

The DUTA reiterated its demand for an one time UGC Regulation for Absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi University and its colleges where regular appointments have not been made for one reason or another for a long period.

"Let alone taking positive steps toward meeting a demand that is just and is in the interest of the university, the UGC / MHRD have maintained a disturbing silence over the undesirable and unjust university circular," the Association said.

The DUTA also said in its statement that many college Principals had issued notices saying that rejoining of ad-hoc teachers have been kept in abeyance till the University issues clarification on the 28 August 2019 letter.

"Salaries of ad-hoc teachers have been on hold in most of the colleges. The DU Principals' Association has now decided to release salaries and continue only those teachers who were serving last semester and were employed in July 2019 in continuation. This will mean that over 400 teachers will lose their jobs from immediate affect," the teachers' body said.

The DUTA also said "the chaos and crisis can only be ended through an unconditional withdrawal of the unjust and illegal 28 August letter. The letter has no basis and the matter was never brought to the Academic Council or Executive Council for discussion".

