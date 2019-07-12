Ensure Renewal Of Appointment Of Ad-hoc Teachers: DUTA Writes To Delhi Government

DUTA demanded release of funds for the additional posts that are to be created on account of EWS quota.

Delhi University Teachers Association or DUTA, urged Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to ensure renewal of appointment of all ad-hoc teachers in Delhi University colleges on July 20, 2019, the day the new academic session is to begin. The teachers' body said in a letter that 'the insensitive and unimaginative manner of implementation of EWS reservation in teaching posts' in Delhi University 'threatens the livelihood of ad-hoc teachers who have for years shouldered the responsibility of the academic and corporate life of our colleges'.

"While permanent appointment is yet to begin, the actions of the Central Government, the UGC and the University administration has ominous consequences for the talented but vulnerable young faculty," the letter said.

The organisation wrote to Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, that the permanent solution to the threat to livelihood of ad-hoc teachers lies in creation of additional teaching posts side-by-side with the expansion in student intake.

"Securing teachers' livelihood and maintaining educational standards are co-determining. The UGC has failed to appreciate this while allocating funds for additional teachers and non-teaching staff. It has allocated what can be described as a token sum that will be academically inadequate," the organisation said.

DUTA, in its letter, demanded release of funds for the additional posts that are to be created for teaching and non-teaching staff in the wake of the expansion in student intake on account of EWS Reservation.

"We also reiterate our demand that the Delhi Government release the mandatory 5% funding to the other partially funded colleges in its fold. The CAG has also pointed out that payment is due in many colleges. Non-disbursal of funds on time severely affects the academic and administrative functioning of these colleges," the letter said.

