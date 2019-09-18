Feedback Of Students In Evaluation Of Teachers Among New Initiatives For Technical Institutes

On the occasion, a model curriculum for diploma courses was also introduced.

The Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) on Wednesday launched new initiatives for technical education including giving weightage to feedback of students in evaluation of teachers and mentoring of 727 technical institutions by well performing institutes and retired faculty to enable them to achieve accreditation.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank unveiled the schemes to be implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

To promote women entrepreneurs in waste management, 5,000 students from technical institutions will participate and attempt a Guinness record by making recycled cloth bags as a showcase for revenue stream and to curb the menace of single use plastic.

