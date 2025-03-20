Calculus Group, HRDS India Sign Rs 1,000 Crore Deal To Bring AI Technology To Rural India

Calculus Group, a global technology solutions provider, has signed a Rs 1000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HRDS (Highrange Rural Development Society) India to drive AI-powered rural development projects. This initiative aims to empower over 7 crore families across rural India by integrating cutting-edge technology into key infrastructure and social welfare programmes.

"This is more than an MoU. This is a movement," said Sooraj Vasudevan, Founder and CEO of Calculus Group.

Under the agreement, Calculus Group will implement AI-driven solutions in HRDS India's rural development projects. The company, known for its AI-enabled sanitary ware for rural areas, will also contribute to housing development, ensuring better living conditions for underserved communities.

"Partnering with HRDS INDIA allows us to take a giant step forward in transforming the lives of millions," Mr Vasudevan said.

The collaboration will introduce AI-powered sanitation, IoT-enabled infrastructure, and sustainable digital ecosystems, setting a new benchmark for tech-led rural transformation.

The project combines technology with welfare programmes to reduce social and economic gaps and improve life in rural India.