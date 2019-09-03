Mazedar Hai Ganit : HRD Minister Releases Book On NCERT's Foundation Day

NCERT 59th Foundation Day Observed On September 2

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released Mazedar Hai Ganit, a book for children on interesting and fun ways to learn mathematics, in the 59th Foundation Day of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT observed its Foundation Day on September 2.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' attended the foundation day of NCERT and laid the foundation stone of its auditorium.

He also released 'Veergatha' and 'Teacher-Learning of Economics' books.

The 'Teacher-Learning of Economics' is a tactile book specially designed for divyang students.

The Minister encouraged NCERT for taking forward the digitization of education through its programmes of 'Swayam' and 'Swayam Prabha'.

Swayam Prabha is a project for operationalising 32 Direct to Home (DTH) Television Channels for providing high quality educational content to all teachers, students and citizens across the country interested in lifelong learning. There will be new content of four hours every day, which would be telecast six times a day allowing the student to choose the time as per convenience.

The Swayam project of the government is based on access, equity and quality of education. Through SWAYAM, the government seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the HRD Minister, appreciated the "NISHTA" initiative of the Council for training 42 lakh teachers.

The result of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) was also announced. A total of 2,103 students have qualified the exam and are eligible for the higher education scholarship.

The NCERT assists and advises the government on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.

Director, NCERT Professor Hrushikesh Senapaty and senior officials of HRD Minister were presented in the event.

