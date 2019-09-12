HRD Minister Confers CBSE Teachers Award 2018 To 35 Teachers

CBSE Teacher Award 2018 were presented by HRD Minister today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), today, conferred Teacher's Award 2018 to 35 Teachers and Principals. The awards were given away by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The Union HRD Minister also launched the CBSE's portal 'Vidyadan' on Diksha App, a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (National Forum for Teachers) and released CBSE's annual activity calendar.

Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal greeted all the awardees and principals and thanked them for their in nation building through teaching. He said that these awards are a symbol of their hard work. He called upon the teachers to create a positive environment with quality and values that meet the present and future needs of students.

The HRD Minister also released 10 CBSE Manuals on various subjects like art integration, experiential learning, enjoyable teaching and learning of mathematics, new initiatives, school quality assessment and assurance, 10 + 2 post-academic courses, artificial intelligence, hubs of learning and eco-club and water conservation.

Mr. Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Human Resource Development was the 'Guest of Honour' at the event. In his address he said that every student is different and unique, and education should meet individual needs and nature of each student so that children become courageous, confident human beings with strong character and are able to build a bright future.

CBSE Chairperson Ms. Anita Karwal also congratulated the awardee teachers and said that it will give new energy to the recipients and at the same time inspire many other teachers to uplift the education sector.

