HP TET Results 2018: Arts Result Out, Website Not Responding

HPTET Results 2018: Know How To Check

As per reports, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the results for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) arts stream. However it is yet to be ascertained if results for other streams are declared. The official website of HPBOSE is not responding at this moment. On October 11, the HPTET results were declared by HPBOSE for TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-medical), LT, Shastri, Urdu, Punjabi, TET JBT 2018. In order to check the result candidates would need their application number or roll number to check their respective results.

HP TET 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to HPBOSE official website: www.hpbose.org.

Step two: Click on the TET 2018 tab on the top of the page.

Step three: Click on the TET 2018 Result link.

Step four: Enter your roll number or application number correctly.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

Soon after the declaration of the result, candidates can download the the result copy and retain a copy of it. Candidates should also check the particulars mentioned in the result copy and errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the Board.

The subsequent selection procedures, if any, will be notified by HPBOSE on its official website hpbose.org.

