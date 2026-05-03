HPBoSE Class 12 Result 2026 When: Know How To Check Marksheet On DigiLocker

HPBoSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 results 2026 tomorrow, May 4 at 11 am, according to reports. The HPBose 12th examinations were conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Candidates can download their Class 12 marksheets from the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Besides the official website, the board also releases 12th scorecards through the DigiLocker platform.

How To Download Marksheet From DigiLocker

Confused about how to download HPBoSE Class 12th marksheet from DigiLocker? Read the step-by-step guide given below to ease the process.

Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in Scroll down to the 'Education and Learning' section Search for 'HP Board of School Education'' in the search bar on top Select 'Class XII Marksheet' Enter your roll number and others details Click on submit

It is advisable to save and print out the result PDF for future use. Students can later collect their original marksheet from their school.

Result Declaration Trends Over Past 5 Years

Take a look at the result announcement dates and pattern followed by the HP board over the past five years.

2026: Expected on May 4

2025: May 17

2024: April 29

2023: May 20

2022: June 18

Last year, the Himachal Pradesh Board released the HPBoSE 12th results on May 17. Class 12th marksheets will inform candidates about their scores in the theory and practical exams, total marks obtained by the candidate, and their qualifying status.