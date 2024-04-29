HP Board 12th Result 2024: 73% Students Pass, 30 Female Students Top Rankers

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the results for the Class 12 exams. The announcement was made through a press conference. Out of 85,777 candidates, a total of 63,092 have passed the exam, resulting in a passing percentage of 73.76.
In the combined Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, a total of 41 students secured ranks within the top 10 in the merit list. Among them, 30 are female students.
Kamakshi Sharma, a student from Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School Baijnath, and Chhaya Chauhan from Snower Valley Public School Balichowki have achieved the highest scores in the exam, both scoring 494 out of 500, equivalent to 98.80 per cent.
Candidates awaiting their results can check their scores by visiting the official website at hpbose.org and using their respective roll numbers.
The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 28. They were conducted in a single session, from 8:45am to noon, in pen and paper mode.
Students should note that the Class 12 results published online are provisional. They are advised to promptly collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools following the declaration of results.
