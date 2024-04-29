HP Board 12th Result 2024: 73% Students Pass, 30 Female Students Top Rankers

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the results for the Class 12 exams. The announcement was made through a press conference. Out of 85,777 candidates, a total of 63,092 have passed the exam, resulting in a passing percentage of 73.76.

In the combined Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, a total of 41 students secured ranks within the top 10 in the merit list. Among them, 30 are female students.

Advertisement

Kamakshi Sharma, a student from Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School Baijnath, and Chhaya Chauhan from Snower Valley Public School Balichowki have achieved the highest scores in the exam, both scoring 494 out of 500, equivalent to 98.80 per cent.

Candidates awaiting their results can check their scores by visiting the official website at hpbose.org and using their respective roll numbers.

HPBOSE Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

Navigate to the results section and select the Class 12 result option.

Input your roll number and log in.

Check and download your scorecard.

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Top Rankers In Arts Stream

Arshita (490 marks)

Shivangi Sharma (487)

Shalini (486)

Tanu

Chintan

Bhawna (484)

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Top Rankers In Science Stream

Kamakshi Sharma

Chhaya Chauhan (494 marks or 98.80 percent)

Shruti Sharma (492)

Angel, Piyush Thakur (491)

Pallak Thakur, Arpita Rana (490)

Dhruv Sharma, Aruhi Sambhar (489)

The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 28. They were conducted in a single session, from 8:45am to noon, in pen and paper mode.

Students should note that the Class 12 results published online are provisional. They are advised to promptly collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools following the declaration of results.