HPBOSE Class 10 Results Announced, Check Details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results for Class 10 supplementary exams. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the HP Bose to check their results. The matric exam results are available at hpbose.org. The HPBOSE Class 10 board supplementary exams were conducted in July for students who failed in one or two subjects.



Steps to check HP Board Class 10th Results 2024



Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open displaying ‘Matric July Result'.

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.



This year's pass percentage stands at 74.61. A total of 92 students have secured positions in the top 10 list, with 72 of them being girls.



A total of 91,622 students appeared in the Class 10 Board exams for 2024. Of these, around 67,988 students passed the examination, while 10,474 were placed under the compartment category. Nearly 12,613 students failed in the examination.



Ridhima Sharma secured the first rank in the Himachal Pradesh matric exam 2024 with 699 marks out of 700, equivalent to 99.86 percent.



Kritika Sharma clinched the second spot with 698 marks (99.71 per cent). The third rank is achieved by three students - Shivam Sharma, Dhriti Tegta, and Rushil Sood, all scoring 697 marks (99.57 per cent).

