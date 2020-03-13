Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend AIIMS Rishikesh Convocation Tomorrow

Home Minister will attend AIIMS Rishikesh convocation tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the second convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh on Saturday, the institute's director said.

Those attending the convocation would have to go through a thermal screening in view of the coronavirus threat, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Ravikant told reporters here on Friday.

Mr. Shah will be the chief guest of the convocation which will be presided over by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will be the special guest, he said.

During the convocation, 252 students will be conferred with degrees and 132 with certificates by Shah, Mr. Ravikant said.

Click here for more Education News