Himachal University To Be Disabled-Friendly

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the Himachal Pradesh University was heading towards becoming the country's first to be disabled-friendly. Addressing the 24th convocation of the varsity in Shimla, he hailed it for playing a key role in spreading education in the reg ion.

He also presented gold medals to 10 toppers. After staying in the university for about 90 minutes, he flew back to New Delhi.

Also present on the occasion was Governor Acharya Devvrat, who expressed concern over the declining moral values in society.

"If teachers, police and politicians work with more honesty and dedication, society will be reformed for sure," Devvrat said. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor awarded degrees to the 180 students.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said his government was committed to providing quality education strengthening the existing infrastructure.

