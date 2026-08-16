Himachal Pradesh To Get First Science College, AIIMS-Level Ayurved Institute

Himachal Pradesh will get its first science college, with the state government planning to establish the institution at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said Rs 20 crore has already been released for the project, reported PTI.

Speaking at a prize distribution function at a government college here, Sukhu said 80 kanals, or 10 acres, of land has been identified for the science college.

Sukhu also announced the opening of an allied and healthcare college in Hamirpur. He said an AIIMS-level ayurvedic institute spanning 74 acres will also be established in the district, according to a statement issued here.

In his address, the chief minister said Hamirpur has been accorded the status of the "education capital" of Himachal Pradesh. He said students from Hamirpur are bringing laurels to the state across the country.

Sukhu said providing quality education to students is one of the top priorities of the state government. He added that the government is working towards this objective through systemic reforms.

According to the statement, the government has opened over 156 CBSE schools to provide quality education closer to rural communities. Following the opening of these schools, student enrolment has increased by 24,000, while Rs 80 crore has been released for the functioning and infrastructure of these schools.

Sukhu said the government is working on a plan to address the shortage of teachers in higher education. He also said rationalisation of colleges is necessary to ensure optimum utilisation of available resources.

He said the government is making continuous efforts to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the public sector, with recruitment examinations being conducted through the State Selection Commission and the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The chief minister claimed that, unlike the previous BJP dispensation, not a single recruitment examination paper has been leaked during the tenure of his government. Sukhu also inaugurated a state-of-the-art SRT Lab, constructed at a cost of Rs 8.64 crore, at the Deputy Director Agriculture Office complex.

He inaugurated a CBT Lab at Hamirpur Degree College, built at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, along with a library equipped with 70 tablets. In addition, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of a girls' hostel at the college. The hostel will be constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore.