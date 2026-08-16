Himachal Pradesh Government Schools To Remain Closed On August 17, Check Details

School Holiday: The Himachal Pradesh government has declared August 17, 2026, a holiday for all government schools across the state. The decision comes after students and teachers were required to attend school on August 15 for Independence Day celebrations. The holiday will be observed as a compensatory holiday in view of their participation in celebrations held at the school, subdivision, district and state levels.

The announcement follows instructions issued by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. The Directorate of School Education had earlier issued a notification on July 29 directing all government schools in the state to remain open on August 15 for Independence Day celebrations.

A notification issued by the Directorate of School Education late on Saturday evening confirmed that August 17 would be observed as a holiday in all government schools. The order cited the participation of students and teachers in Independence Day programmes at different levels as the reason for declaring the holiday.

The notification directs the concerned Deputy Directors of School Education and principals of government senior secondary school complexes to ensure compliance with the order.

However, the August 17 holiday does not automatically apply to private schools. According to officials, private schools that celebrated Independence Day on their premises or participated in state- or district-level functions can decide independently whether to observe a compensatory holiday on August 17.

Students and parents studying in private schools are therefore advised to contact their respective school authorities for confirmation regarding the holiday. The decision for government schools, meanwhile, applies across Himachal Pradesh.