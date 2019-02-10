Heavy Snowfall: Winter Vacation In Shimla, Kangra Sub Tehsil Schools Extended

Winter vacations in Shimla, Kangra sub tehsil schools extended following heavy snowfall

Winter vacations in schools in Himachal Pradesh's state capital Shimla and Multhan sub tehsil of Kangra district have been extended by two days following heavy snowfall, district officials said Sunday. In their orders, the district magistrates said the schools in Shimla district and Multhan sub tehsil of Kangra district would now reopen on February 13, instead of February 11.

District Administrations of Kullu and Shimla declare two days holiday for primary and senior secondary schools due to heavy snowfall in the region. Schools to reopen on February 13. #HimachalPradesh - ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019

The decision to extend the winter vacations was taken in the interest of safety of the students as several roads are still blocked after heavy snowfall on February 7, the Shimla district magistrate said in an order Saturday, adding that the work of clearing the roads is going on.

Similarly, Kangra district magistrate said in an order Sunday that the decision to extend winter vacations in Multhan sub tehsil schools was taken as roads have been badly damaged due to heavy snowfall and rain in the last few days.

Read more:

WB Madhyamik Exam 2019: Invigilators Barred From Carrying Cellphones Inside Exam Halls

Need To Do Away With Sub-Optimal Performance In Education: Vice President

IIM Calcutta Completes 100% Placement In Record Time, 24.96 Lakh Average Salary Offered

Four Practical Steps To Make Sure You Don't Stress Yourselves During Exams

Delhi Minorities Commission Offers Internship To Law, Political Science Students



