Heavy Snowfall: Winter Vacation In Shimla, Kangra Sub Tehsil Schools Extended

Winter vacations in schools in Himachal Pradesh's state capital Shimla and Multhan sub tehsil of Kangra district have been extended by two days following heavy snowfall, district officials said Sunday.

Education | | Updated: February 10, 2019 19:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Heavy Snowfall: Winter Vacation In Shimla, Kangra Sub Tehsil Schools Extended

Winter vacations in Shimla, Kangra sub tehsil schools extended following heavy snowfall


Shimla: 

Winter vacations in schools in Himachal Pradesh's state capital Shimla and Multhan sub tehsil of Kangra district have been extended by two days following heavy snowfall, district officials said Sunday. In their orders, the district magistrates said the schools in Shimla district and Multhan sub tehsil of Kangra district would now reopen on February 13, instead of February 11. 

The decision to extend the winter vacations was taken in the interest of safety of the students as several roads are still blocked after heavy snowfall on February 7, the Shimla district magistrate said in an order Saturday, adding that the work of clearing the roads is going on.    

Similarly, Kangra district magistrate said in an order Sunday that the decision to extend winter vacations in Multhan sub tehsil schools was taken as roads have been badly damaged due to heavy snowfall and rain in the last few days.

Read more:

WB Madhyamik Exam 2019: Invigilators Barred From Carrying Cellphones Inside Exam Halls

Need To Do Away With Sub-Optimal Performance In Education: Vice President

IIM Calcutta Completes 100% Placement In Record Time, 24.96 Lakh Average Salary Offered

Four Practical Steps To Make Sure You Don't Stress Yourselves During Exams

Delhi Minorities Commission Offers Internship To Law, Political Science Students


 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SnowfallHimachal Weather

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chocolate DayKarnataka BudgetFriedlieb Ferdinand RungeLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm Postpaid

................................ Advertisement ................................