Heading To UK For Higher Studies? Here's A Free Pre-Departure Briefing

The British Council has invited Indian students to join the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing, scheduled to be held virtually on July 16, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm. The session is exclusively for students who have received a conditional or unconditional offer from a UK higher education institution for the Autumn/Winter 2026 intake. It aims to help students make a smooth transition to academic and student life in the UK by providing essential information and practical guidance before their departure.

During the briefing, students will receive guidance on visa applications, accommodation, travel preparations, health and wellbeing, and student life. They will also have the opportunity to hear directly from representatives of UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), the British Universities' International Liaison Association (BUILA), UK alumni, and current students.

Key Topics To Be Covered

Preparing To Move To The UK: Students will receive guidance on travel arrangements, packing essentials, budgeting, and adjusting to life in the UK.

Health, Safety, and Wellbeing: The session will cover healthcare services, insurance, safety measures, and mental health support available to international students in the UK.

Visa Information and Guidance by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI): UKVI representatives will explain the latest student visa application process and answer participants' queries.

Interaction With Current Students and Alumni: Students will hear first-hand experiences from UK alumni and current students, along with practical tips on achieving academic success and making the most of student life in the UK.

How To Register

Students can register for the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing by visiting the Study UK website, where they can view the session details and complete the registration form. Registered participants will receive joining instructions and additional information closer to the date of the virtual event.

For more details, visit the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing 2026 page.