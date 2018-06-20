Haryana Board To Enroll Students In Class 8 Too, Decision Taken To Minimize Fake Enrollments HBSE, to minimize the malpractices in enrollment of students with the board, has decided to enroll students in class 8 as well.

Haryana Board of School Education, to minimize the malpractices in enrollment of students with the board, has decided to enroll students in class 8 as well. The board has taken this decision to check fake enrollments with the board. Many students qualify class 8 through fraud means from other states and enroll themselves in the state for class 9. This also encourages commercialization and interference of middle-men.



Till now, the board was conducting the enrollment process only for class 9 and class 12 students. With the enrollment process at class 8 too, it will help the board to filter out students who pass class 8 illegally from other boards and then enroll themselves in class 9 in Haryana.



The board is also contemplating to conduct exam for class 8th through the board itself and is waiting for approval from the government.



