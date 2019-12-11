Haryana To Open ''Sanskriti Model Schools'' In Each Block Of State: Chief Minister

These schools will further improve the quality of education in the state, the CM said.

The Haryana government has decided to open one ''Sanskriti Model School'' in each block of the state next year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Wednesday. These schools will further improve the quality of education in the state, he said.

At present, 22 such schools are operational in the state, one in each district, Mr Khattar said during a meeting here.

The government has taken various initiatives in the field of e-governance to provide transparent and graft-free governance to the people, he said.

Equating corruption to cancer, the chief minister said that it could be checked through the effective use of information technology.

Read also:

Bill To Set Up Central Sanskrit Universities Introduced In Lok Sabha

UGC To Introduce National Academic Credit Bank (NAC-Bank) Of Students

Protest Continues In JNU, Semester Exams Set To Begin Tomorrow

IIT Guwahati Partners With Samsung To Set Up Innovation Labs

Yogi Adityanath Calls For Uniform Education System In Country For Social Equality

Click here for more Education News

