IIT Guwahati Partners With Samsung To Set Up Innovation Labs

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today launched the Samsung Digital Academy Programme by inaugurating the Samsung Digital Academy at the campus. The 14-week long course will be taught through classroom lectures, assignments and lab room sessions, self-study and mini-projects. Extensive tutorials and approach documents will also be provided to students to facilitate practical exercises, a statement from the Guwahati based technological and engineering institute said.

The curriculum at the Samsung Innovation Lab at IIT Guwahati will include Internet of Things (IoT), Embedded Systems (ES), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The students will be trained on these industry-relevant skills in order to make them job-ready.

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, who was present at the launching event said the Programme at IIT Guwahati would increasingly help Assam to emerge as a key player in the development of next-generation technology ecosystems and help the state in becoming a potential destination for skill development mission from a digital perspective.

"I further hope that the collaboration between Samsung and IIT Guwahati in rolling out this skill initiative will definitely play a crucial role in helping the government develop sustainable employment options in the state helping the government develop sustainable employment options in the state", Mr Sonowal added.

An IIT Guwahati official said such initiatives will help bridge the academia-industry gap and foster more collaborations that would be a win-win situation for both.

"IIT Guwahati is actively looking forward to the association with Samsung India to impart cutting edge education to the students of the institute... It would provide technical opportunities for academic excellence and development," Prof. T.G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said.

"We are committed to work in the field of next generation technology development and participate in the growth of advanced research areas such as IoT through the network of Samsung Innovation Labs under the Samsung Digital Academy program," said Kiho Kim, Managing Director, Samsung Research & Development Institute, Delhi.

The Samsung Innovation Lab at IIT Guwahati will carry out research on areas such as Pervasive Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Embedded Systems.

