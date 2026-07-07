Haryana TET Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet, Check Objection Process

The HTET Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) for candidates who appeared in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. Candidates can now download the provisional answer key and response sheet through the official websites, bseh.org.in and htet.eapplynow.com, to estimate their scores before the declaration of results.

The HTET examination was conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026, for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) levels.

How to Download HTET Answer Key 2026?

Visit the official HTET website or the BSEH portal at bseh.org.in.

Click on the HTET Answer Key 2026 link available on the homepage.

Select the exam level, PRT, TGT, or PGT.

Enter the required login credentials, if asked.

Download the answer key and response sheet.

Compare marked answers with the official responses to estimate the expected score.

Direct Link Here

At present, the provisional answer key for PGT (Level 3) has been made available, while the answer keys for PRT (Level 1) and TGT (Level 2) are expected to be uploaded shortly.

Haryana TET Answer Key 2026 Objection Process

Candidates who notice any discrepancy in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the official feedback portal.

The objection window is open from July 6 to July 9, 2026. To challenge any answer, candidates must pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question. If the objection is accepted after verification, the amount paid will be refunded by the board after the declaration of the HTET result.

BSEH has clarified that objections submitted after the deadline or through offline mode will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to provide proper supporting documents while raising objections.

Haryana TET Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

The HTET Answer Key 2026 allows candidates to calculate their probable scores before the final result.

The examination consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying one mark each. There is no negative marking, which means candidates receive one mark for every correct answer, while incorrect or unanswered questions do not attract any penalty.

Candidates can estimate their score using the following formula:

Expected Score = Number of Correct Answers X 1

Although the answer key provides a good estimate, the final result will be prepared after reviewing all valid objections received by the board.